Scanlan urges towns to have enough workers for Nov. 8
Buy Now

Secretary of State David Scanlan said clerks in towns that use electronic voting machines should prepare to have more volunteers on hand to count ballots on Nov. 8. Voting machine skeptics have urged voters to cast ballots in a way so they have to be counted by hand. Scanlan doesn’t believe this will cause the final results to be delayed on Election Night.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — The state’s top election official is urging city and town clerks in communities with voting machines to have enough volunteers on election night Nov. 8 to deal with an “organized effort” by some voters to require their ballots be hand-counted.

Secretary of State David Scanlan said he does not believe this will result in significant delays to reporting the count, as long as clerks are prepared to deal with it.