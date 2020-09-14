Aria DiMezzo, the self-described “anarchist She-Male” running as the Republican candidate for Cheshire County sheriff had her car vandalized over the weekend.
Keene police said Monday they have yet to receive a report on the alleged vandalism.
“I find it rather funny,” DiMezzo said in a statement to Free Keene. “Imagine being so motivated by hate that basic morality flies out the window.”
DiMezzo’s red Mitsubishi convertible, which she is using as a campaign car, had a tire slashed as well as the cloth top slashed. The perpetrator also spray painted an offensive image on the car and a homophobic slur.
DiMezzo is part of the Free Keene group of bloggers, internet radio hosts, and Libertarian activists. Ian Freemen, one of the leaders of the organization, wrote on Free Keene’s website that this act of vandalism shows the potency of DiMezzo’s candidacy. He blamed the vandalism on a “cop-supporter.”
“They say if you don't take flak, you’re not over the target,” Freeman said.
Freeman said repair estimates for the damage done to DiMezzo’s car run up to $2,000. DiMezzo is a blogger and an internet radio host, and also works at a pizza restaurant to make ends meet, according to Freemen, so he started a GoFundMe campaign to raise donations to pay for the repairs. As of Monday afternoon the campaign was at more than $1,100.
DiMezzo, who founded a Satanic church, ran unopposed in last week’s primary for the GOP nomination, though some Cheshire County Republicans in Rindge mounted an unsuccessful write-in campaign to knock her off the ballot.
Former GOP candidate Earl Nelson garnered more than 200 write-in votes in Rindge during last week’s primary, and DiMezzo got a total of more than 4,000 votes throughout the county. She’s now squaring off with popular Democratic incumbent Eli Rivera, who is seeking his fifth term.
DiMezzo is running on a platform to end the prosecution of what she terms as victimless crimes, such as drug crime, sex work, and immigration. Her campaign slogan for the race is “F*** the Police.”
DiMezzo ran for sheriff unsuccessfully in 2018 as a Libertarian against Nelson and Rivera. She was planning to run this year for state representative as a Republican, but jumped at the chance to run unopposed for sheriff when she found Nelson was not running.
While acknowledging that she is not a typical Republican, DiMezzo said in an interview last week that Republicans could have kept her off the November ballot had they run a Republican candidate. She speculated that most voters did not know who she was and simply voted for the party.
“I shouldn’t have won this freaking primary. I should have gotten crushed,” DiMezzo said.
The Free Keene group had multiple candidates running as Republicans in the primary. Freeman mounted an unsuccessful campaign for state representative, and Nobody -- the libertarian activist formerly known as Rich Paul -- came in last in the primary race for governor.
Nobody, before he legally changed his name, lost his bid to be Keene’s mayor last year. He ran against Gov. Chris Sununu and Karen Testerman in the GOP primary.