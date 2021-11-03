Less than 24 hours after topping the ticket for alderman at large in the state’s largest city, June Trisciani was still trying to wrap her mind around her victory.
“I knew we were coming into Tuesday strong,” Trisciani said. “I can honestly say I wasn’t expecting to be in the top spot.”
Voters in Manchester elected five women to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, led by Trisciani, who collected 8,244 votes, according to official results released Wednesday by the city clerk’s office. Joe Kelly Levasseur was reelected to another at-large term with 7,874 votes.
Former Manchester fire chief Dan Goonan was third with 7,783, while current chairman Dan O’Neil placed fourth at 7,445.
The top two finishers will serve two-year terms as the city's at-large aldermen beginning in January.
Levasseur topped the ticket in the municipal primary in September with 3,557 votes, followed by Goonan with 3,475. Trisciani received 3,398 votes.
Trisciani, a former public school teacher turned small businessperson who had never run for elected office, campaigned hard over the past two months. The effort paid off.
Levasseur said while he’s pleased to continue serving as “Manchester's strongest voice for taxpayers,” Trisciani proved that spending $50,000 gets someone a seat on the board, but “all the money in the world won't hide the fact she's anti-business and taxpayer.”
“I worked with her on the Planning Board and was appalled by her hostility toward businesses and homeowners seeking relief from never ending fees and regulations,” Levasseur said. “Her manic behavior is literally worse than having a rooster for a neighbor.”
Trisciani declined to address Levasseur’s comments about her, saying she is proud of the campaign she ran.
“We met the voters of Manchester where they live and had open and honest conversations to understand their challenges and concerns,” Trisciani said. “Based on the results across the board last night, we proved that Manchester is ready for change and I will work hard to make sure that everyone in our city has a voice.
"Dan Goonan and Dan O’Neil ran strong campaigns and I know that they are as passionate about this city as I am. I thank them both for their service to our city.”
Come January, once the new officials are sworn in, 11 of 14 seats on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and 12 of 14 seats on the Board of School Committee will be occupied by candidates supported by Democrats.
“Taxpayers should be very, very nervous about this gang of big spenders,” Levasseur said.
O’Neil has served as alderman at large since the office was created when the City Charter was revised in the 1990s. He has served 12 terms since he was first elected in 1997. Before that, he was Ward 4 alderman.
O’Neil said he knew going into this campaign winning reelection would be difficult.
“I knew it would be a tough race with great candidates in the runoff, and then again when I was fortunate to continue on to the general election,” O’Neil said. “I don’t know what turned things this time, but it was close for me in 2019. This election, I worked hard and spoke with many, many voters.”
He said three things he will miss most about serving on the board are helping constituents, working with a “great group of elected officials” over the years and working with “great city employees,” past and present.
O’Neil said he is looking forward to more time with his family, adding he doesn't know what the future may hold regarding running for elective office down the road.
Only four people have served as alderman at large since the position was created — Rich Girard (1998–2000), Mike Lopez (2000–2012), O’Neil (1998 to present) and Levasseur (2012-present).
Trisciani will be joined by four other women on the board, three of them newly elected.
In Ward 7, official results showed Mary Heath defeated incumbent Ross Terrio by nine votes, 672 to 663. In Ward 4, Christine Fajardo beat incumbent Jim Roy, 589-540.
In Ward 12, Erin Kelly -- Manchester’s first openly lesbian alderman -- will succeed Keith Hirschmann after beating Dick Marston, 785-674.
Incumbent Ward 9 alderman Barbara Shaw easily won reelection, defeating Robert Kliskey, 929-578.
When official results were released Wednesday, both incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig and opponent Victoria Sullivan picked up a handful of additional votes over the unofficial tallies released Tuesday night.
Officially, Craig beat Sullivan 10,247 to 9016 votes, or 53% to 47%. There were 130 write-ins, and 156 ballots left blank.
Craig won eight of the city's 12 wards.
Sullivan improved her showing over two years ago, when Craig defeated her with 56% compared to 43%.
Turnout was about 33%, about the same as 2019’s mayoral election. Voters cast 19,549 votes for mayor.
Senior Sullivan campaign consultant Michael Biundo said his candidate “made an impact on this city for the better.”
“Her tireless work on behalf of our residents is laudable,” Biundo said. “While the results tonight are not what we hoped for, she did significantly better than she did in 2019 and has shined a light on the problems that need to be addressed. I know she’s not done speaking on the issues she feels so passionately about.”
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley congratulated Craig on her win.
“Under her leadership, Manchester has thrived and will continue to reach new heights in her next term,” Buckley said.
On the school board side, at-large seats were won by incumbent Jim O’Connell (8,927 votes) and Peter Argeropoulos (7,581 votes), who beat out incumbent Joe Lachance (6,967 votes). Will Infantine finished third with 7,071 votes. The top two vote-getters are elected to two-year terms.