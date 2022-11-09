Former president Donald Trump

Former president Donald Trump waves to guests during an election night party at his resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday.  

 Phelan M. Ebenhack/Washington Post

One likely contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 had a triumphant night on Tuesday, and it wasn't Donald Trump.

The former president spent the final days of the campaign lashing out and even threatening Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose apparent interest in running against Trump has puzzled him, according to advisers who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reflect private conversations. The Florida governor didn't return fire, other than to hold his own campaign event on Saturday, competing with a Trump rally in Miami and further irking the former president.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

A guest reacts as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is shown on a monitor during an election night party at Trump's resort.  