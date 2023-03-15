FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor DeSantis makes his first trip to Iowa at a book tour stop in Davenport, Iowa

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis makes his first trip to the early voting state of Iowa for a book tour stop at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport, Iowa, U.S. March 10, 2023. 

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

A fundraising group tied to Donald Trump is accusing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of breaking state laws by running a "shadow campaign" for president, marking Trump's latest attack on his former protege and now closest rival for the 2024 Republican party nomination.

Make America Great Again Inc, a super PAC aligned with the former president, said on Wednesday it would file a complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics detailing steps taken by DeSantis that point to an orchestrated run for the White House, including the raising of tens of millions of dollars.