Donald Trump, left, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Former president Donald Trump, left, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis each spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando last February.  

Donald Trump put his full force behind Ron DeSantis in 2018, rallying with the GOP gubernatorial candidate in his home state of Florida. "My great friend," Trump said. "A tough, brilliant cookie."

Four years later, Trump has yet to endorse DeSantis as he seeks a second term and is unlikely to campaign for him, according to Trump advisers with knowledge of the former president's intentions. The two men once spoke regularly, a close Trump adviser said, but, "those days are gone." The two haven't talked since early in the summer, people familiar with the matter said, and DeSantis has not asked Trump to campaign for him.

TRUMP-DESANTIS3

Former U.S. president Donald Trump speaks at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio on Sept. 17 in support of U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Andrew Spear.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference at Anna Maria Oyster Bar Landside in Bradenton, Fla. on Sept. 20. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Thomas Simonetti.