Trump backs Bolduc despite change of heart over election denial

CONCORD — Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc on Monday though he is still vexed that Bolduc had a change of heart about the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.
Despite lobbying from Gov. Chris Sununu to embrace the rival bid of Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, Trump did not pick sides in the GOP primary, which Bolduc won.
“He was a strong and proud ‘Election Denier,’ a big reason that he won the Nomination, but he then disavowed,” Trump posted on the Truth Social media platform early Monday morning.
“He has since come back, at least on busing, but that is only a small part of N.H. Election Fraud. Nevertheless, Don Bolduc has asked for my Endorsement, and he’s got it, Complete & Total.”
During a debate last week, Bolduc said voters have complained to him that liberals sent "busloads" of voters to cast ballots illegally here.
State election officials and Sununu have denied this occurred in 2020.
While running for reelection in 2020, Trump endorsed wealthy Wolfeboro trial lawyer Corky Messner, who defeated Bolduc in a GOP Senate primary.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., soundly defeated Messner in the general election.
Last week, Trump endorsed the GOP nominees for U.S. House seats in New Hampshire, Karoline Leavitt of Hampton in the 1st Congressional District and Bob Burns of Pembroke in the 2nd District.
Trump chose not to mention Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. by name.
“His opponent is a disaster on Crime, the Border, Inflation & all else. Vote for Don Bolduc!” Trump concluded.
Hassan: 'Conspiracy theories'
A campaign spokeswoman said Bolduc has momentum because voters want change.
“General Bolduc welcomes the support of President Trump and anyone who wants to change the direction of this country. Next week, Granite Staters will go to the ballot box with a litany of challenges before them: inflation, energy shortages, soaring costs of food and school supplies, concerns about the ability to stay warm this winter,” said Kate Constantini.
“Senator Hassan has no answers on the economic misery facing Granite Staters, so she is instead obsessing about the last election, desperately trying to scare voters. General Bolduc is focused on the future, not the past.”
Hassan seized on the announcement to warn voters that Bolduc remains a threat to democracy.
“Donald Trump said it himself: Don Bolduc is an election denier, and his endorsement is further evidence that if elected, Don Bolduc would work to overturn our elections and continue to promote dangerous conspiracy theories that undermine New Hampshire’s free and fair elections,” Hassan said in a statement.
On NBC-TV’s Meet the Press Sunday, Sununu defended his support for Bolduc, who in 2021 said the governor was a “Chinese Communist sympathizer” who was afraid to run against him for the Senate.
Sununu has pushed back at claims the 2020 election was rigged or there was widespread election fraud in New Hampshire.
“Don and I didn’t see eye to eye during the primary. That was obvious,” Sununu began.
But, Sununu said, voters will fire Hassan on Nov. 8 because she embraced Biden administration policies that have led to higher inflation and soaring energy prices.
“You are in a bubble, man, if you think anybody is talking about what is happening in 2020, Mar-a-Lago and all that,” Sununu told host Chuck Todd, referring to the seizure of classified documents from Trump’s Florida home.
Sununu is seeking to become only the second New Hampshire governor in modern history to win a fourth two-year term.
The first one to do it, ex-Democratic Gov. John Lynch of Hopkinton, campaigned for Hassan at businesses in Nashua and Milford on Monday.