Trump backs Bolduc despite change of heart over election denial
Buy Now

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc though he regrets Bolduc has changed his mind and concluded Joe Biden legitimately won in 2020.

CONCORD — Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc Monday though he regretted Bolduc changed his mind and concluded that President Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.

Despite lobbying from Gov. Chris Sununu to embrace the rival bid of Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, Trump did not pick sides in the GOP primary that Bolduc won Sept. 13.