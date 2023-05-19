President Joe Biden has largely stuck with his predecessor’s tough economic line against China, and even taken it a bit further. But that’s not how former President Donald Trump is telling it.

Biden arrived in Japan Thursday for a Group of Seven leaders meeting where he’s seeking to bring allies on board with new U.S. plans to limit investment in China – having already won support from key countries for curbs on technology exports. Those policies mark a step beyond the Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports, which Biden has largely kept in place.