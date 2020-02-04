As the uncertainty around the Iowa Democratic Party’s Monday night caucus stretched into Tuesday, the president mocked the state party.
In a tweet, President Donald Trump called the Democratic caucus an “unmitigated disaster.”
Trump mentioned the smartphone application used by the Iowa Democratic Party to communicate caucus results, and compared it to the technical problems around the 2013 roll-out of Healthcare.gov, the website created by the Affordable Care Act where people compare and purchase health insurance plans.
“Nothing works, just like they ran the country,” he wrote.
Stephen Stepanek, chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party, said he did not anticipate any similar issues in the New Hampshire primary. Both Republicans and Democrats will vote in New Hampshire on Feb. 11.
“For the past 100 years, New Hampshire’s First in the Nation Primary has proven to be reliable,” Stepanek said in a statement.
“As Granite Staters we take our responsibility to conduct the primary in a responsible, reliable, and efficient manner very seriously. That’s how we’ve done it for the past 100 years. This year will be no different.”