A plane of former U.S. President Donald Trump is seen parked at the Palm Beach International Airport after he posted a message on his Truth Social account saying that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, and called on his supporters to protest, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. March 21, 2023. 

The escalating criminal jeopardy confronting Donald Trump has restored him to his political comfort zone, according to advisers and allies: counterattacking, with prominent Republicans largely behind him.

The former president's campaign isn't waiting for an official indictment or arrest to deploy an aggressive political response - already criticizing New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg and key witness Michael Cohen, as Trump aides plot further attacks. Advisers are moving to capitalize on coverage in conservative media outlets, raising over $1.5 million since Saturday, a person familiar with the matter said.