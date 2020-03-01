At small gatherings across the state last week, more than 100 Republican activists got a primer on the community organizing from President Donald Trump's campaign.
Community organizing, long a staple of labor and social movements, and a key part of former President Barack Obama's campaigns, is central to the Trump campaign's work in New Hampshire this year.
With community organizing, it's not professionals or paid staff leading a charge — instead, organizers help members of a group figure out how they can push for a common goal, and become habitually involved in politics.
The Trump campaign in New Hampshire has so far focused on recruiting and training volunteers, who it hopes will become hyper-involved activists. In training events and social meet-ups across the state over the last several months, the campaign has been training hundreds of volunteers to engage their friends and neighbors in reelecting the president, in a strategy Republicans are consciously borrowing from Obama's campaigns.
In 2016, then-candidate Trump's campaign had a scanty field staff, and relied more on the candidate's in-person appearances to recruit volunteers. Trump visited New Hampshire 10 times in the summer and fall of 2016, including an election eve rally in Manchester.
That's not to say there was no "ground game," the term campaigns use to talk about the combination of phone calling and door knocking used to persuade undecided voters and get out the vote. But it came in a blitz in the 2016 campaign's final stretch. In the weeks before the 2016 election, the Trump campaign boasted of 1.4 million knocks on New Hampshire voters’ doors.
This year, the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign are taking lessons from the Democrats’ playbook — literally. Campaign staffers were assigned reading about the Obama presidential campaign and its ground game based in the community organizing method.
Local activists will be tasked with pushing the campaign's message out through their personal networks, and recruiting more volunteers along the way.
For more than six months already, the Republican National Committee and Trump campaign staffers have been recruiting volunteers to start building community-level organization through social networks and local Republican groups.
The president himself has had a lighter footprint in New Hampshire since he was elected, with just three appearances in the state since November 2016.
Rather than parachuting staff into New Hampshire in the fall, RNC spokesman Nina McLaughlin said in Manchester on Thursday, the Trump campaign will rely on local activists to recruit their friends and neighbors for volunteer shifts.
Right now, a lot of the volunteers’ energy is focused on local races. Volunteers spent Saturday knocking on doors for the special state representative election in Hooksett. Last year, RNC-trained volunteers put in effort for a September special election for another state representative seat, and for November’s municipal races.
Fred Doucette, a state representative who was a 2016 Trump campaign co-chairman in New Hampshire and has the same role in 2020, said he sees more people eager to volunteer this year. He said the campaign has other advantages this year.
Where 2016 saw the Trump campaign working largely on its own in New Hampshire, he said, the RNC has effectively merged with the Trump campaign in 2020, and the campaign will get the benefit of the RNC's staff and data.
"They have the best data, the best people in the business,” Doucette said. And fundraising is stronger, compared to 2016.
“We have far more resources at our disposal now. Fundraising is off the charts, and we’re putting that money to work.”
The RNC staff who have been in New Hampshire for months are still here, and more are coming, McLaughlin said.
While the state Democratic Party has a larger staff and larger budget than the state Republican Party, the Democratic National Committee only last week announced plans to send staff and money to New Hampshire.
The Democratic National Committee pledged what DNC chairman Tom Perez called “historic early investments in our organizing infrastructure” in a statement. A DNC news release said hundreds of staffers would be spread across 16 "battleground" states, including New Hampshire, this month.