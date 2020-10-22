Facing the possibility he could need New Hampshire's four electoral votes to win a second term, President Donald Trump returns to the state for an airport tarmac rally Sunday afternoon.
Trump is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. at Pro Star Aviation at 8 Kelly Ave. in Londonderry, located at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. The gates will be open to those with tickets starting at 10 a.m.
Tickets, available at donaldjtrump.com/events, will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
The visit, the president's third to the state in 2020, will come less than a week after Vice President Mike Pence appeared at an airport rally in Portsmouth.
Gov. Chris Sununu said he expects to be on hand to welcome Trump. In keeping with his practice since spring of avoiding large crowds, however, Sununu said he will not attend the rally.
Many national media outlets thought Trump was writing off New Hampshire after his campaign trimmed his TV advertising spending in the state two weeks ago.
But Trump often has said that he is determined to win New Hampshire to avenge his narrow loss to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton four years ago.
At an Oct. 15 campaign event in Manchester, onetime Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski pledged Trump would come back to New Hampshire.
Lewandowski said Trump is hung up on the small margin by which he lost New Hampshire in 2016.
"The closest state in the country was right here," Lewandowski told a group of supporters, losing the state by less than 2,800 votes. "Let me tell you, the president has never forgotten that number."
Lewandowski said the president thinks his frequent campaign rallies are key to Trump's success. "He's nonstop because he knows what's at stake for the future of this country."
State Democratic party chair Ray Buckley said on Thursday morning Trump's visits have fired up Democrats.
"So far, every time Donald Trump has come to New Hampshire, it's energized our people," Buckley said.
Trump's Sunday visit will follow Saturday events in Lumberton, N.C., Circleville, Ohio, and Waukesha, Wis.
North Carolina and Ohio, where independent polling has shown Democratic nominee Joe Biden running strong, are states considered essential to a Republican presidential victory.
Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016.
While neither Biden nor his running mate, Kamala Harris, have been in New Hampshire since February, Trump and Pence have ramped up their visits here.
"The road to victory goes right through New Hampshire. It really kind of all began here in New Hampshire," Pence said in Portsmouth, referring to Trump's first big win in 2016 here in the first-in-the-nation primary.
Eric Trump, the president's son, last Wednesday hosted events in Epping and Manchester, where he assured supporters the president would win the New Hampshire vote on Nov. 3.
The president held an airport rally at the same Londonderry location in August.