President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to acknowledge losing the election but then backtracked and said he concedes "nothing," while projected winner Joe Biden focused on tackling the coronavirus pandemic and set meetings with pharmaceutical companies developing vaccines.
Ron Klain, Biden’s pick for White House chief of staff, urged Trump’s administration to allow a seamless transition, calling it vital for national security and combating COVID-19.
The pandemic will be a paramount concern for Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20. Klain said Biden's scientific advisors will meet with Pfizer Inc and other drugmakers starting this week to prepare for the "giant logistical project" of widespread vaccination against a virus that has killed more than 245,000 Americans and left millions more unemployed.
Biden, due to take office on Jan. 20, won a series of battleground states that the Republican incumbent had won in 2016. Trump is pursuing litigation contesting election results. Legal experts have said the litigation stands little chance of altering the election's outcome. Election officials of both parties have said there is no evidence of major irregularities.
"He won because the Election was Rigged," Trump wrote on Twitter, not referring to Biden by name. "NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn't even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!"
About 90 minutes later, Trump wrote, "He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!"
"WE WILL WIN!" he added.
Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Klain, said, "Donald Trump's Twitter feed doesn't make Joe Biden president or not president. The American people did that."
The decision by the General Services Administration, headed by a Trump appointee, not to recognize Biden as president-elect has prevented Biden and his team from gaining access to government office space and funding normally afforded to an incoming administration to ensure a smooth transition.
Klain called on the agency to formally recognize Biden, saying it is critical to ensure that he receives intelligence briefings describing national security threats before taking office and to facilitate coordination with the White House coronavirus task force.
"Joe Biden is going to become president of the U.S. in the midst of an ongoing crisis. That has to be a seamless transition," Klain said.
Klain also urged Congress to pass bipartisan coronavirus relief legislation. Talks on such legislation stalled before the election. Democratic congressional leaders last week called upon Republican lawmakers to join them in passing a relief measure before the end of the year.
"This could be a first example of bipartisan action post-election," Klain said.
Klain previously said a smooth transition is necessary to ensure the government is prepared to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine early next year. Pfizer announced last week that its vaccine candidate proved more than 90% effective in initial trial results, giving hope that widespread vaccination in the coming months could help get the pandemic under control.
Other companies also are in advanced stages of developing promising vaccines.
“You know, it’s great to have a vaccine, but vaccines don’t save lives. Vaccinations save lives,” Klain said. “And that means you’ve got to get that vaccine into people’s arms all over this country.”
Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union" program, Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, also urged speedy transition efforts to help confront the pandemic.
“Of course it would be better if we could start working with them,” Fauci said of coordination between the existing task force and Biden’s team.
Fauci welcomed Klain’s selection as chief of staff, saying he had been “terrific” under former President Barack Obama in managing the U.S. response to a 2014 Ebola outbreak.