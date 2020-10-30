After his “Trump Country” billboard was abruptly removed from a prominent location in downtown Nashua, Dave Streit has since contracted with another agency that now has his ad featured on five billboards throughout southern New Hampshire.
“I was able to get a great deal on several electronic billboards that were up and running within four hours,” Streit said on Friday, four days after Outfront Media prematurely removed his large Trump Country sign from the top of 169 Main St. in downtown Nashua.
The sign was scheduled to stay in place until Nov. 3, but after the property owners received complaints, the ad, which Streit paid $2,600 for, was removed.
Since the New Hampshire Union Leader reported on Streit’s story, several national media outlets have reached out to him seeking interviews. Circle Signworx of Hooksett also contacted Streit and offered him a quick turnaround on some alternative billboard locations.
“We are not making decisions as to right or wrong. We are not the Moral Majority,” said Hank Simpson, a partner with Circle Signworx. “I wasn’t concerned so much about the message, but the way we do business.”
Simpson said he read about Streit’s situation Wednesday in the newspaper and was taken aback by the situation.
“We are struggling consistently to try to find advertisers. You do everything you can to generate ads and help the business,” he said, insisting it didn’t seem right that Streit paid for the initial service and, for whatever reason, the message wasn’t OK.
Circle Signworx reached out to Streit and they arranged a business deal that both parties were happy with, according to Simpson, who said the ads were not free.
Streit’s Trump Country sign is now being displayed electronically on five billboards -- one along Elm Street in Manchester, another at the Massabesic Traffic Circle in Manchester, one on South Willow Street in Manchester, one on Crystal Avenue in Derry and another on Amherst Street in Nashua.
“We are the little guys. Our goal is to simply be fair,” said Simpson, explaining Streit’s ad runs for nearly 7 seconds every two minutes, and is shared on billboards with other advertisements from different clients.
The Trump Country sign will be displayed until Election Day on Tuesday.
Streit says he was the victim of “cancel culture,” but does not hold any animosity toward Outfront Media or the property owners of the Main Street building, Joan Scontsas Revocable Trust. Scontsas Fine Jewelry and Home Decor operates inside the lower level of the downtown building.
“My outrage lies with the liberal media that has created this hostile environment toward the president,” said Streit, describing the employees at Outfront Media and the Scontsas owners as nice people. “But a person should be able to put up a Trump Country sign during an election cycle.”
Although Streit said he would have preferred not to have the attention and instead remain anonymous, he acknowledged that the situation provided him with great leverage to publicly support Trump’s reelection campaign.