Trump at Lilac Luncheon
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the 76th annual NH Federation of Republican Women's Lilac Luncheon held at the Grappone Center in Concord on Tuesday.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

The two leading Republican presidential candidates saved their best barbs for President Joe Biden while keeping a wary eye each other during dueling New Hampshire events Tuesday.

Both former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drew a phalanx of national media, a horde that grew when DeSantis scheduled a Hollis town hall forum a short time before Trump was to speak at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican women's sold-out Lilac Luncheon here.