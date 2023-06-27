The two leading Republican presidential candidates saved their best barbs for President Joe Biden while keeping a wary eye each other during dueling New Hampshire events Tuesday.
Both former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drew a phalanx of national media, a horde that grew when DeSantis scheduled a Hollis town hall forum a short time before Trump was to speak at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican women's sold-out Lilac Luncheon here.
Trump insisted that the man he repeatedly has referred to as "Ron DeSanctimonious” is outclassed in this race. Trump's Super PAC already has spent more on attack ads against DeSantis than Trump spent during the entire midterm election.
“Unlike Ron DeSantimonious, who voted to gut Medicare and Social Security and voted three times to raise the retirement age to 70 -- I will always protect Medicare and Social Security for our great seniors,” Trump said.
In Hollis, DeSantis did not mention Trump when Quinn Mitchell, a high school student from Walpole, asked whether Trump violated constitutional provisions for a peaceful transfer of power.
"Here's what I know: If this election is about (President Joe) Biden's failure or our visions for the future, we win," DeSantis said to applause. "If it's about relitigating things that happened two, three years ago, we're gonna lose."
Trump also hit DeSantis on opposing his tariffs against China. At one point, Trump defended his sole focus on DeSantis, rather than any of the other 11 Republicans seeking the presidential nomination.
“Why are you attacking him (@RonDesantis)?” Trump asked himself. “It’s because he is in second place. We don’t attack the third, fourth, fifth. Keep coming up to two and we send you back to the dry cleaners.”
Trump basked in the latest New Hampshire Institute of Politics poll released Tuesday, which saw his lead increase 5 points to 47%, while DeSantis dropped 10 points to 19%, still in second place.
“I have to work really hard to blow this one. Even the fake news know that,” Trump said.
A more subtle approach
DeSantis mentioned Trump by name only twice. He faulted him for issuing gun control measures by executive order and praised him for forcing NATO countries to contribute more toward the mutual defense pact.
But DeSantis made several allusions: that Republicans should have done better in the 2022 midterm elections, that some Republicans are siding with Disney against him and that past presidents haven't been able to "drain the swamp."
"We didn't drain (the swamp)," DeSantis said. "Even if you're successful in draining it, the next guy will just refill it. I wanna break the swamp."
During his near-one hour speech, Trump repeatedly doubled down on finishing that job.
“But the most important step in truly draining the swamp is to end the weaponization of our justice system and the abuse of law enforcement to stop political dissent,” Trump said.
“As you know, two weeks ago Crooked Joe Biden ordered his top political opponent arrested right in the middle of a presidential election in which he is losing.”
Trump said there’s plenty of corruption to clean up in both parties.
“This election will be the end of the world for the corrupt political class in our nation’s capital,” Trump said.
“America is tired of being ruled by radical bureaucrats in Washington and we are done with the likes of the Bidens, the Clintons, the Obama, the Radical Left Democrats, the Marxists, Paul Ryan, Karl Rove.”
Appearance of trouble
DeSantis was introduced by Kate Day, who quit her post with the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women after the organization complained that DeSantis was holding an event at about the same time as their event with Trump.
Federation President Elizabeth Girard, who introduced Trump, had accused DeSantis of trying to distract from her group’s event. Politico, meanwhile, panned DeSantis for the move in a story earlier this week headlined, “It’s just stupid.”
“He is holding an event right now to compete with us. One little problem, nobody is showing up,” Trump mocked.
Both candidates drew healthy crowds. Trump’s was bigger because he was the keynote speaker at the federation's biggest fundraiser of the year.
“I hear this is the largest one ever, and none of the candidates that will follow me will top it, I’m sure,” Trump said.
More than 200 people stood outside the Trump speech venue waving signs and cheering on the former president.
“I have never seen a president who spends so much time with his supporters and is so appreciative as Donald Trump,” said Bruce Breton of Windham, one of Trump's New Hampshire inner circle in 2015 when Trump was just talking about a White House run.
At the DeSantis event, workers asked attendees to sign up to volunteer and passed out hats to those who signed on.
Among them was Mariska Brown, a sales manager who lives in Hollis.
Trump is a juggernaut, Brown acknowledged, but she sees more independents and Democrats crossing the aisle to vote for DeSantis than for Trump.
"The way he runs Florida, we need his leadership for this country," she said.
Republican Party Chairman Chris Ager said any candidate is welcome whenever and wherever they want to speak.
"It's a full house here, and it's a sellout there," Ager said in Hollis. He later attended the other event.
“That shows a tremendous amount of interest in our candidates."
Different missions
The two candidates have different missions at this point.
With 100% name recognition and a big lead, Trump is all about protecting his brand.
For Trump, this almost always translates into long MAGA speeches with plenty of red-meat attacks on Biden.
DeSantis, who was making his second visit to New Hampshire since announcing, is still in the introductory phase of his campaign.
The Hollis event was the first at which DeSantis took unscripted questions from the audience.
Two others GOP rivals had events scheduled in New Hampshire on Tuesday. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley had a town hall in Hollis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy had a town hall in Londonderry in the evening.
Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley and Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy hosted a press call on the eve of these visits, predicting most New Hampshire voters will view the GOP hopefuls as out of the mainstream.
“The contrast is clear: Democrats are fighting to make sure every Granite Stater can put food on the table and a roof over their head, and 2024 MAGA Republicans are pushing extreme culture wars and fighting for the ultra-rich,” Buckley said.
Ager said it was too early for the average Republican to commit, and New Hampshire House Republican leader Jason Osborne said early events draw people who favor a particular candidate.
"Right now, we're just dealing with the true believers, the people who want to immerse themselves into the spectacle," Osborne said.