Former President Donald Trump holds up a document maintaining that he tried to call out National Guard troops to deal with potential unrest at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined the request. Kaitlan Collins, moderator of this CNN Town Hall Forum and right, said Trump's statement was not true.
GOFFSTOWN — During a televised town hall forum Wednesday night, former President Donald Trump doubled down on his view the 2020 election was “rigged” and if elected in 2024, he would pardon most who got arrested during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol.
“I think that, when you look at that result and when you look at what happened during that election, unless you're a very stupid person, you see what happens, a lot of the people...most people understand what happened, that was a rigged election, and it's a shame that we had to go through it. It's very bad for our country,” Trump said during the one-hour event in the Koonz Theater of the Dana Center on the campus of Saint Anselm College.
Trump denied he sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in a luxury New York department store dressing room in 1996 and said his lawyers advised him not to testify during the trial.
“They are doing this (suing him) for election interference. This woman, I don’t know her, I have never met her, I don’t know who she is," Trump said.
A jury on Tuesday awarded Carroll $5 million for sexual battery and defamation though it decided Trump had not raped her.
“This is a fake story and you don’t want to give it credibility; that’s why I didn’t go,” Trump said adding a short time later that “she is a whack job.”
Trump also mocked the notion that he would sexually assault a “60-year-old woman” in broad daylight in a department store near to a New York luxury hotel that he owned.
“What kind of woman meets somebody and within minutes you are playing hanky-panky in a dressing room?” Trump asked rhetorically.
After the forum, Gov. Chris Sununu, a potential GOP presidential contender, said Trump lost every opportunity to correct his past lies and be more conciliatory.
"There was no energy, there was no fire, there was no positivity," Sununu told CNN.
"He looked weak, he looked tired, he looked angry and bitter."
The crowd of Republican and independent voters gave Trump a warm ovation at the outset of the town hall, often broke into applause at his answers and laughed at many of his quips.
Scott Dustin, an insurance litigator from Concord, had the first audience question and it was about the 2020 result.
“Will you suspend polarizing talk of election fraud during that election?” Dustin asked.
“Let’s just win it again and straighten out our country,” Trump responded.
Many of the questions from the audience otherwise were friendly ones ranging from the battle against illegal immigration, gun owner rights, efforts to battle inflation and cutting federal spending.
Refuses to take sides in Ukraine-Russia war
Trump declined to say whether he wanted Ukraine to win its war with Russia and predicted that upon taking office he would end this war within 24 hours.
“I don’t believe in winning or losing. I think in terms of getting it settled so we stop killing all these people,” Trump said.
“I want everyone to stop dying, dying, Russians and Ukrainians.”
Trump said European nations need to do more to support Ukraine as they've sent $20 billion in aid while the U.S. has spent $170 billion.
CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins spent much of the one-hour forum correcting statements Trump had made about election fraud in 2020, the timeline of the insurrection on Jan. 6 and his efforts to build a wall to prevent illegal immigration.
“The election was not rigged, Mr. President,” Collins said. “You can’t keep saying that all night long.”
An hour into the event, Trump at one point fired back at Collins, “You are a nasty person, I will tell you that.”
Trump defended his decision to take classified documents out of the White House, insisting his actions complied with the Presidential Records Act and then Vice President Biden took greater liberties with documents than he did.
Wayne Beyer, a retired North Conway lawyer who served in Republican administrations, asked if Trump would pardon the Jan. 6 rioters.
“I am inclined to pardon many of them. I can’t say for every single one because a couple of them probably got a little bit out of control,” Trump answered.
Jordan Sullenberger, a 26-year-old veteran, asked if he disagreed with potential GOP rival and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been feuding with Disney World executives.
“I am beating the sanctimonious (DeSantis) by a large amount” in the polls, Trump said, not addressing the Disney dispute over a law DeSantis signed that limits the teaching of gender topics during early grades in public schools.
“Right now his future is not looking so good.”
Julie Miles, a registered nurse from Merrimack, asked Trump to respond to women concerned about the Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case that overturned Roe vs. Wade that provided abortion protections for women.
“Getting rid of Roe vs. Wade was an incredible thing for pro-life because it gave them something to negotiate with,” Trump said .
But Trump repeatedly refused to say whether he would support a federal ban on abortion.
"I am looking at a solution that is going to work, very complex issue for the country,” Trump said after the fourth time Collins asked the question.
He urged Republican leaders in Congress to insist on reducing federal spending in order to support a vote to raise the federal debt ceiling.
“If they don’t give you massive cuts, you are going to have to give you a default,” Trump said, predicting President Biden and congressional Democratic leaders would “blink” and agree to them.’
“We might as well do it (default) now because we will have to do it later. Our country is dying.”