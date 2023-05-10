Trump doubles down on 'rigged' 2020 election, pardon for Jan. 6 rioters
Former President Donald Trump holds up a document maintaining that he tried to call out National Guard troops to deal with potential unrest at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined the request. Kaitlan Collins, moderator of this CNN Town Hall Forum and right, said Trump's statement was not true.

GOFFSTOWN — During a televised town hall forum Wednesday night, former President Donald Trump doubled down on his view the 2020 election was “rigged” and if elected in 2024, he would pardon most who got arrested during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol.

“I think that, when you look at that result and when you look at what happened during that election, unless you're a very stupid person, you see what happens, a lot of the people...most people understand what happened, that was a rigged election, and it's a shame that we had to go through it. It's very bad for our country,” Trump said during the one-hour event in the Koonz Theater of the Dana Center on the campus of Saint Anselm College.

A crowd of about 400 Republican and independent voters attended the CNN-sponsored town hall forum with former President Donald Trump at Saint Anselm College Wednesday night.