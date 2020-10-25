LONDONDERRY — President Donald Trump told a crowd of more than a thousand that he plans to win New Hampshire despite trailing in the polls to former Vice President Joe Biden.
“This is the most important election in the history of our country,” the president said at the beginning of a rally outside Pro Star Aviation at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Sunday afternoon.
Many wore “Trump 2020” masks as the crowd stood shoulder to shoulder outside Pro Star Aviation. Security guards reminded people to wear masks as they entered the rally.
Before the rally, Tom and Tammie Murphy of Nashua waved American and Trump flags along Kelly Avenue. The two have been to three other Trump rallies this election cycle.
“It is a message of hope. It is easy to get caught up in the dark, you know the pandemic and all that stuff,” said Tom Murphy. “That is not a place we should be as a people or nation.”
He’s impressed with the work Trump has been able to accomplish during his first term.
“He’s made promises, he kept promises, but draining (Washington, DC) wasn’t going to be a four year affair, ” Murphy said. “It is something that is going to take longer.”
Supporters chanted “USA, USA, USA!” and “Four more years!” as speakers such as Corky Messner, who is running against U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, took the stage.