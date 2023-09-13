Russia's President Putin and North Korea's leader Kim meet in Amur region

Former president Donald Trump pointed to sympathetic comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin early Wednesday to try to bolster his case that he is being treated unfairly by prosecutors in the United States.

Trump, who is facing 91 charges in four separate criminal cases and who has accused prosecutors of targeting him to hamper his political future, posted on his social media platform just after midnight that Putin essentially agrees with him. Trump leads a large field of candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, left, and President Donald Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in 2019.