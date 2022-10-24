Trump endorses Leavitt, Pappas says she's 'blindly loyal'

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Karoline Leavitt's bid in the 1st Congressional District. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., said this was in part a reward for Leavitt having said that Joe Biden did not legitimately win the White House over Trump in 2020.

Former President Donald Trump offered his “complete and total endorsement” of former White House press aide Karoline Leavitt in her run for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District seat.

Trump’s announcement on his social media platform on Saturday was hardly a surprise, but it came at a critical time in this tight race between incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican nominee Leavitt.