Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Karoline Leavitt's bid in the 1st Congressional District. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., said this was in part a reward for Leavitt having said that Joe Biden did not legitimately win the White House over Trump in 2020.
Former President Donald Trump offered his “complete and total endorsement” of former White House press aide Karoline Leavitt in her run for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District seat.
Trump’s announcement on his social media platform on Saturday was hardly a surprise, but it came at a critical time in this tight race between incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican nominee Leavitt.
Trump made his declaration a day after RealClearPolitics changed its handicapping of the race from a “toss up” to “leans GOP” for the first time.
"Karoline Leavitt is fantastic. Vote for her and win. She has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump wrote.
Leavitt said this is another sign her campaign has the momentum.
“Never Trumpers, Forever Trumpers, Independents, and common sense Democrats are supporting our campaign because they know America cannot withstand another two years of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chris Pappas’ policies,” Leavitt said in a statement.
“My campaign has been and always will be about ending inflation, unleashing America’s energy independence again to bring down costs, securing our border, and ensuring law and order, and I invite anyone who is ready to get our country back on track to join our team!"
Independent polls in recent weeks concluded the race is too close to call.
Pappas said Trump's endorsement was expected after Leavitt said it was "preposterous" to suggest Joe Biden had legitimately won the 2020 presidential election.
"This endorsement is today’s reminder that she’s blindly loyal to him and can’t cite a single issue where she breaks with Trump,” Pappas said in a statement.
Leavitt is the first hopeful for federal office in New Hampshire that Trump has publicly endorsed during the 2022 election cycle.
Despite urging from Gov. Chris Sununu, Trump did not support any Republican running for the U.S. Senate or House before the Sept. 13 primary.
In the 1st District primary, Trump's loyalties were divided, considering that Matt Mowers of Gilford, the 2020 nominee in this race, had worked in Trump’s State Department.