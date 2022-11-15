TRUMP

Former president Donald Trump speaks to the crowd at a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on Nov. 7. 

 Sarah L. Voisin/Washington Post

Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who inspired an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, is poised to announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday night, ignoring the advice of many Republicans who want him to wait until after a Georgia Senate runoff next month in hopes of locking up support for his candidacy.

The expected announcement in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago Club comes in a moment of political vulnerability for Trump as voters resoundingly rejected his endorsed candidates in last week's midterm elections. Since then, elected Republicans have been unusually forthright in blaming Trump for the party's underperformance and potential rivals are already openly challenging Trump for the nomination.

The crowd at the Donald Trump rally in Vandalia, Ohio, cheered when Trump said that he was going to make a big announcement on Tuesday.  