Former U.S. President Donald Trump rally in Wilkes-Barre

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as Republican Pennsylvania governor candidate Doug Mastriano addresses attendees during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 3, 2022.  

 ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

WILKES-BARRE TWP., Pennsylvania — The words spoken by his long line of opening speakers were echoed and emphasized by former president Donald Trump on Saturday: This November, it's freedom or tyranny.

The 45th president of the United States made a stop at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday to voice his support for several Republican candidates running in races across Pennsylvania, while also taking shots at President Joe Biden, the FBI and Democratic leadership across the board.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 3, 2022.  