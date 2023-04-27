Trump speaks to supporters
At the Hilton Doubletree hotel in downtown Manchester on Thursday, former President Donald Trump lobbied faithful supporters to return him to the Oval Office, comparing his accomplishments to President Joe Biden’s, and the state of the country then to now.

It was a familiar appeal: Make America great again. He offered a list of reasons that appeals to disenchanted voters: higher gas and grocery prices; a crisis at the southern border; rising problems with drugs; war looming on the international stage; American preeminence slipping; worries about safety at home; challenges to values they hold dear.

