Trump at Lilac Luncheon
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the 76th annual NH Federation of Republican Women's Lilac Luncheon held at the Grappone Center in Concord on Tuesday.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

CONCORD — Referring to an audio recording that was recently made public, former President Donald Trump said he did “absolutely nothing wrong” in talking to someone in Bedminster, New Jersey, about a classified military plan to attack Iran that was still in his possession in 2021.

“We did absolutely nothing wrong. It is election interference more than anything else,” Trump said during an interview before he spoke at the Lilac Luncheon in Concord on Tuesday.