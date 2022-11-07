Former president Donald Trump

Former president Donald Trump exits the stage of the America First Agenda Summit in Washington on July 26.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

The co-founders of former president Donald Trump's post-presidential start-up, Trump Media & Technology Group, had a name for June 11, 2021: "meltdown day."

Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss, former contestants on Trump's reality show "The Apprentice," had a week earlier traveled with an 11-person entourage to Trump's palatial golf club in Bedminster, N.J., to show off what they'd worked for months to build: a web of conservative-aimed business ventures, including the Twitter clone Truth Social, that heavily promoted and depended on Trump's name and brand.