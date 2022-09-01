Trump praises Bolduc as 'strong guy,' stops short of endorsement
Former President Donald Trump told a national talk show host Thursday that Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc was a "strong guy, tough guy" and he was looking closely at weighing in on the primary for the candidate to oppose Sen. Maggie Hassan this fall. Trump said the race has come down to "two of them," referring to Bolduc and Senate President Chuck Morse. Here, he departs Trump Tower in New York City last month.

CONCORD – Former President Donald Trump praised U.S. Senate Republican hopeful Don Bolduc of Stratham as a “strong guy, tough guy” Thursday and told a national radio talk show host he’s “looking at” the race “very strongly.”

Trump said on the John Fredericks Show that it appears the race is “between two of them,” referring to Bolduc, a retired brigadier general, and Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem.