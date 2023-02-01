Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks

Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the South Carolina State House on Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. Trump's visit to South Carolina marks his first visit to the state since announcing his intention to seek the presidency for a second term in 2024. 

 Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump raised less than $10 million after he announced his third White House campaign, a disappointing haul for the former president already facing an uphill battle in his comeback.

Trump raised just $4.9 million with his 2024 campaign and joint fundraising committee in the final 33 days of 2022, according to reports filed Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission. That adds to the $4.2 million received through donors to the joint committee in the first two weeks after his Nov. 15 announcement.