MANCHESTER — New Hampshire has had no shortage of political rallies over the weekend. But the scale and broad appeal of Monday’s rally for President Donald Trump made it a different kind of event.
The Democrats’ events drew hundreds of people who were paying close attention to the primary race, who had seen several candidates or who were volunteering on campaigns.
Many in the crowd at the Trump rally were less involved in politics on a day-to-day basis. Several said Monday was the first time they had attended any kind of political event — including Dora Courchesne of Holyoke, Mass. She and a group of friends made the last-minute choice to drive to Manchester on Monday afternoon for their first political event ever.
“We support the president and all of his policies,” she said.
Monday’s rally was also the first political event for Chad Luiz of New Bedford, Mass. “I just decided to come,” he said. Luiz said he hoped Trump would push for more Christianity in schools, but said he would be content to hear the president play the hits.
Roland Bissette, of Troy, N.Y., pushed his father in a wheelchair through the slush. “I think it’s important for our country to support this man,” he said. “Someone’s got to stir the pot.”
The opposition
When Trump rallied in Manchester in August, several of the Democratic campaigns organized demonstrations outside. But on Monday, the campaigns were occupied with last-minute phone calls and door-knocking to turn out voters for Tuesday’s primary.
One of just a few protesters was a man holding a sign accusing Trump of being too cozy with Russian President Vladimir Putin — illustrated with a picture of Trump and Putin cuddling. The protester wished to be identified only as Brian from Bedford out of concern he would be harassed for protesting the rally.
“They know exactly what you’re talking about,” he said. “They don’t really have a comeback.”
Brian attached several American flags to his sign, because he did not want to be accused of being un-American.
Rob DiRusso and daughter Sadie Frechette, 17, of Manchester, brought hand-lettered signs “F--- Trump and f--- you if you support him” to brandish at people lining up to enter the rally.
“I think these people are delusional. They don’t realize this man is a danger to democracy,” he said.
Richard Watts, of Hinesburg, Vt. held a white Bernie Sanders campaign sign as people filed into the arena. “I felt like it was important to do a little counter-programming,” he said. “Not everyone is a Trump supporter."
A light-up billboard on a box truck reminded those in line for the rally that Trump’s budget proposal — released Monday -- includes cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.
"He says what he feels"
Nearly everyone inside the arena wore some kind of Trump-branded clothing — the red Make America Great Again hats, and a preponderance of slogan-printed t-shirts, the ruder the better: Make Liberals Cry Again, F--- Your Feelings, and an image of the president with both middle fingers raised.
“He says what he feels,” said Riley Couture, 14, of Hampstead.
“A bit over the top, of course,” said Riley’s father, Steve Couture. But that is part of the president’s appeal for the two.
“When you see him on TV, he’s pretty funny, he’s a character,” Steve Couture said.
They came to the rally to enjoy the mood, to be part of the rallies they had seen on TV — and so Riley could learn more about politics from the president.