MANCHESTER — Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders appeared to be on his way to a second, straight first-in-the-nation-primary win based on returns from more than a third of polling places reporting.
But Sanders was coping with two strong primary challengers who were fighting it out for bragging rights as former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar were locked in a battle for second.
What was just as surprising was there was quite a bit of space to the next tier of candidates led by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Meanwhile, media outlets were already reporting President Donald Trump had cruised to a primary win over former Mass. Gov. Bill Weld.
Trump's support hovered around 85 percent while Weld struggled to get out of single digits.
With 35 percent of the precincts in, Sanders led by slightly less than 4,000 votes with 27.7% of the vote while Buttigieg had 23.4 percent and Klobuchar in third with 20.1 percent.
Warren was holding onto fourth with 9.7 percent while Biden had 8.8 percent.
The also-ran candidates were led by California billionaire activist Tom Steyer with 3.3 percent followed by Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard with 2.8 percent and New York City entrepreneur Andrew Yang with 1.1 percent.
Sanders won easily in Manchester and claimed wards in Dover, Keene, Claremont and Portsmouth along with small towns in all four corners of the state.
Buttigieg won Merrimack, Loudon, Madison and Moultonborough.
Klobuchar broke through with wins in Bedford, Epsom and Candia along with some wards in Concord, the state's capital city.
By 8:30 p.m. on primary night, New Hampshire had claimed two casualties with Yang and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet both suspending their campaigns.
Despite a poor showing, Gabbard vowed to fight on.
"I hope you get a good night sleep tonight because it continues tomorrow. I'm not joking," Gabbard said.
"We are going to South Carolina...we are taking this campaign forward."
Warren came out early to congratulate the three top finishers but urge her rivals not to engage in negative attacks that could produce a wounded nominee to run against Trump in the fall.