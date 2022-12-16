Former U.S. President Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on Nov. 15, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. 

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS

A 2024 running mate? New Twitter posts? Nope and nope.

Former President Donald Trump Thursday launched a set of $99-a-pop Trump-themed trading cards, after he got the political world buzzing with a promised “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!”