Supporters cheer as former president Donald Trump addresses The Faith and Freedom Coalition’s 2023 “Road to Majority” conference in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

 TASOS KATOPODIS/Reuters

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said the federal government has a role in regulating late-term abortions, but declined to provide specifics on what that role was in a speech to a conservative audience on Saturday night.

Trump has been relatively quiet on the issue of abortion throughout his campaign for a second term, putting him at odds with other Republican presidential hopefuls, including his current biggest threat to the party nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who enacted a six-week ban on abortions in his state.