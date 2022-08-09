Trump says FBI agents raided his Florida home

A vehicle with a banner supporting former U.S. President Donald Trump is seen near his Mar-a-Lago home after he said that FBI agents raided it, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., August 8, 2022. 

 MARCO BELLO/REUTERS

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to turn the news of an FBI search of his Florida estate to his benefit, citing the investigation in text messages and emails soliciting political donations from his supporters.

The unprecedented search of the home of a former president marked a significant escalation of the federal investigation into whether Trump illegally removed records from the White House as he was leaving office in January 2021. Trump continues to publicly flirt with running again for president in 2024 but has not said clearly whether he will do so.