PORTSMOUTH — President Donald Trump will return to New Hampshire next weekend to host an outdoor Make America Great Again Rally on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease in Portsmouth, campaign officials announced Sunday.
“President Trump’s record-setting accomplishments in record-setting time have improved the lives of all Americans. He rebuilt, restored and renewed our great nation once, and he’ll do it again,” said Hogan Gidley, Trump 2020 National Press Secretary. “We look forward to so many freedom-loving patriots coming to the rally and celebrating America, the greatest country in the history of the world.”
In a release, campaign officials claim there will be “ample access to hand sanitizer” and all attendees will be provided a face mask “that they are strongly encouraged to wear.”
Late Sunday, Democratic Portsmouth city councilor and NH Senate candidate Deaglan McEachern said he would ask Mayor Rick Becksted to call for a special meeting of the council Thursday to consider a mask requirement “for the protection of our community.”
“We have kept our cases low but an event of this sort runs the risk of undoing the careful work we have done, setting back our community and costing lives,” McEachern said on social media. “I know that calling for a mask requirement potentially adds to the political nature of the conversation around the basic guidance on protective measures. But to me there is no politics behind masks, only science. Our community’s safety is too important for anything less.”
Saturday’s rally marks the third campaign event President Trump will have hosted in New Hampshire within the past year.
The Trump campaign also held rallies on the eve of the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 10 and following his reelection kick off on Aug. 15, 2019. Those events were held at the SNHU Arena in Manchester.
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley released a statement Sunday saying Trump has spent the the last four years “breaking promises he made to Granite Staters.”
“Trump’s response to the COVID-19 crisis has been chaotic and woefully inadequate, resulting in thousands of Granite Staters contracting the virus and hundreds of lives lost, while causing significant damage to our state’s economy,” Buckley said in a statement. “Instead of helping our state safely recover, Trump is flying in for a political rally that will only further highlight the chaos he has caused.
“Republicans from Corky Messner, Don Bolduc, and Chris Sununu will stand with Trump at this rally, as they have on all major issues affecting our state, and it’s clear they are loyal only to him, not New Hampshire. In November, New Hampshire voters will reject them and vote Trump out because of his broken promises and failure to lead during this pandemic.”
Buckley then took to Twitter with the statement, “Every Trump event in N.H. has been 80% out of staters. They will travel here from all over the northeast with their mask-less obsession endangering the lives of the people of the seacoast. Chris Sununu will own this.”
Last month, Trump tweeted his endorsement of Corky Messner in New Hampshire’s Republican Senate primary. Messner, a retired attorney, is running against retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc in the Republican primary to challenge U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in November.
Trump also tweeted an endorsement in the Republican primary for New Hampshire’s first congressional district, throwing his support to Matt Mowers of Bedford over Matt Mayberry of Dover.
“I am excited to welcome President Trump back to the First Congressional District, and I am proud to have received his endorsement,” said Mowers in a statement. “Chris Pappas has obstructed President Trump every step of the way and votes with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time. This trip shows how important winning this district and New Hampshire is to the President.”
More information about how to register for free tickets will be available at https://donaldjtrump.com/events.
Portsmouth International Airport at Pease is located at 36 Airline Ave., Portsmouth.