Anti Trump Mobile Billboard
Buy Now

A mobile billboard carrying a message criticizing Donald Trump and CNN travels past Saint Anselm College, where Trump will appear on CNN’s first town hall forum of the 2024 campaign Wednesday evening. The billboard truck traveled a loop all day Tuesday between Saint Anselm, downtown Manchester and South Willow Street.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to star in a CNN live production for the first time since the 2016 presidential campaign as the subject of a town hall forum on the campus of Saint Anselm College in Manchester Wednesday night.

CNN morning news anchor Kaitlan Collins, the network’s White House correspondent during the Trump presidency, will moderate the 8 p.m. event. Trump has agreed to take questions from an audience of Republican and independent voters.

Anti Trump Mobile Billboard

A mobile billboard criticizing CNN and Donald Trump travels on Interstate 293 as it loops from Saint Anselm College to downtown Manchester to South Willow Street in Manchester on Tuesday to protest Wednesday's CNN Trump town hall forum