A mobile billboard carrying a message criticizing Donald Trump and CNN travels past Saint Anselm College, where Trump will appear on CNN’s first town hall forum of the 2024 campaign Wednesday evening. The billboard truck traveled a loop all day Tuesday between Saint Anselm, downtown Manchester and South Willow Street.
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to star in a CNN live production for the first time since the 2016 presidential campaign as the subject of a town hall forum on the campus of Saint Anselm College in Manchester Wednesday night.
CNN morning news anchor Kaitlan Collins, the network’s White House correspondent during the Trump presidency, will moderate the 8 p.m. event. Trump has agreed to take questions from an audience of Republican and independent voters.
Trump campaign aides say his decision to appear signals to Republican voters that the 2024 campaign will be extremely competitive, and the former president will go before hostile hosts in order to make his case. For years Trump has referred to CNN and other news media outlets as “fake news.”
Many Trump partisans insist that CNN won’t give their favorite candidate a fair presentation.
CNN has faced criticism from the political left for letting Trump be the first candidate featured in its 2024 town hall series.
Trump, who refuses to say he lost the 2020 election, is under indictment in New York while facing unrelated federal probes in Georgia and Washington, D.C. On Tuesday, a federal court jury found him liable in a civil suit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of sexual assault.
The town hall, which is not open to the public, will take place in the Koonz Theater in the Dana Center on the Saint Anselm campus.