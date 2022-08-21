With 22 days to go before the state primary in New Hampshire, an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, Gov. Chris Sununu or both could win or lose all three federal races here.
Unfortunately, for some who are running, when it comes to the two most popular GOP figures in the state, not all candidates are created equal.
Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski of Windham made national news last week when he predicted Trump would make an endorsement in the five-person high-stakes U.S. Senate primary. The winner will face well-financed Sen. Maggie Hassan.
Sununu said Friday he could make a Senate pick himself and maybe also for the tight race in the 1st Congressional District, which has five major contenders. Keene Mayor George Hansel already has Sununu’s blessing in his 2nd Congressional District primary over two main rivals.
Despite the recent FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago home, Trump is celebrating a big win, having soundly sent Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney into retirement, once the number three House Republican who condemned Trump and joined the committee investigating his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.
That makes eight of the 10 House incumbents who voted to impeach Trump who have either quit this fall or lost GOP primaries to Trump-backed rivals.
Lewandowski, Trump’s campaign manager in 2016, said 196 Trump-backed candidates have won in 203 races.
“His endorsement in a Republican primary is the single biggest determining factor to victory, bar none,” Lewandowski said.
Independent analysts gave Trump a slightly lower score but still call it the “Party of Trump.”
The New York Times said Trump has won with seven of eight Senate picks, 17 of 21 for U.S. House seats and 16 of 22 statewide races such as governor and secretary of state.
There are only six state primaries left and New Hampshire’s shares the latest date with Rhode Island and Delaware.
Many New Hampshire Republicans are most concerned with whether Trump or Sununu’s picks win general election races.
Can Trump-backed, NH candidates win in Nov.?
Trump-picked primary winners in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Ohio are all struggling to make up big poll and fundraising deficits.
“I love Trump but being the endorsed candidate for anyone doesn’t matter if you fail to win the election,” said Chris Wood of Concord, a seasoned GOP campaign operative.
Bruce Breton of Windham, another member of Trump’s inner circle, said Trump may come to Massachusetts prior to Labor Day to campaign for his hand-picked hopeful in the Massachusetts governor’s race, Geoff Diehl.
“We’re just right up the road from there,” Breton said.
Sununu has already endorsed Diehl’s opponent, self-funded moderate Chris Doughty.
“We will see which endorsement means more in the Mass. governor’s race,” taunted Lewandowski, a consultant to Diehl’s campaign.
Wayne Lesperance, provost at New England College, said there’s no doubt in his mind which endorsement means more.
“If I’m running for federal office, I want Chris Sununu. He is the New Hampshire guy, his numbers are solid, he opens doors and he’s found the key to winning over independent voters that decide general elections,” Lesperance said.
“A Trump endorsement can help boost turnout for you and if it fits your brand, then go for it, but for the long haul to Nov. 8, give me the governor,” he said.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said Trump or Sununu would be unable to drag any handpicked GOP hopeful over the finish line.
“The only two candidates courting Sununu are Chuck Morse (for Senate) and George Hansel (for Congress) who are polling embarrassingly low for the GOP insider favorites,” Buckley said.
“Regardless of who Trump or Sununu endorses, these candidates have solidified themselves as anti-choice extremists with far-right agendas that are unpopular with New Hampshire voters.”
Sununu: Endorsement impacts overblown
Sununu has downplayed endorsements. Months ago, he predicted a Trump endorsement would not be a Granite State game-changer.
“Everything is very much on the table in terms of endorsements,” Sununu said Friday.
“The candidates still have to win the races on their own. There are very few that could move the needle a little bit, maybe mine is one of those.”
Here’s the prospects for Trump or Sununu picks in the top three congressional races.
Senate
Salem has a long history of brand loyalty and the families of both Sununu and Senate hopeful/Senate President Chuck Morse go back decades.
Morse’s campaign contributors are a laundry list of big Sununu bundlers like Canobie Lake ($20,000), Lewis Builders ($11,600), Gemini Electric ($11,800) and the Tuscan Kitchen franchise ($11,600).
As Senate leader, Morse backed all of Sununu’s responses to the COVID-19 pandemic while delivering a budget, tax cuts, education freedom accounts and a voluntary paid leave program.
The only thing Trump and Sununu may agree on is they both will not support retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham.
In 2020, Trump had a visceral reaction to Bolduc and instead endorsed GOP nominee Corky Messner of Wolfeboro, who lost to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
Bolduc called Sununu a “Chinese Communist sympathizer” and claimed he chased Sununu out of the Senate race.
“He’s not a serious candidate. If he was a Senate GOP nominee, I have no doubt we would have a much harder time winning that seat; he is kind of a conspiracy-theorist type candidate,” Sununu said of Bolduc.
At a radio debate Tuesday, Bolduc refused to walk his criticism all the way back.
“It’s a little bit of an exaggeration” to call him a Communist sympathizer, Bolduc said. “Why don’t you ask him? Don’t ask me.”A Saint Anselm poll last week, however, put Bolduc way out in front with 32% to 16% for Morse, 4% each for Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith and Durham bitcoin millionaire Bruce Fenton, 2% for Lincoln entrepreneur Vikram Mansharamani.
“Don Bolduc has a substantial lead so these other candidates may need something big to change the dynamic of this race,” said Neil Levesque, executive director of Saint Anselm’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics.
Smith could be the sleeper to get Trump’s support, since Morse backed former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush over Trump for president in 2016.
Both Smith and Lewandowski got their political start working together on the staff of ex-U.S. Sen. Bob Smith.
1st Congressional District
Trump and Sununu went all in for Matt Mowers of Gilford when he won the 2020 primary and lost by 5% to Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas.
This time, they have divided loyalties.
Lewandowski is an unpaid volunteer for Mowers.
Mowers worked in the Trump State Department, but 1st Congressional District GOP rival Karoline Leavitt of Hampton worked for Trump’s Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
Unlike Mowers, Leavitt is the only election denier who has insisted it was “preposterous” to think Joe Biden won the 2020 election.
Gail Huff Brown of Rye is married to former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown, who was Trump’s ambassador to New Zealand.
Along with Mowers and Brown connections, Sununu is friendly with Kensington businessman Russ Prescott, who took Sununu’s seat on the Executive Council.
The pair worked at that table together for four years.
The fifth hopeful, Rep. Timothy Baxter of Seabrook was a reliable vote for Sununu priorities during his one term in the Legislature.
2nd Congressional District
Trump may find it irresistible and decide to jump into this one now that Sununu has gone with the moderate Hansel in a district that hasn’t voted Republican for president since 1988.
Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., is seeking her sixth term and is already the longest-serving Democrat for this seat in state history.
Former Hillsborough County Treasurer Bob Burns of Pembroke who was with the Trump campaign since 2015, declared himself the only “America First” candidate and has boasted that he’s beaten “every Sununu candidate” the governor has put up against him.
The third major hopeful, Chinese-born professor Lily Tang Williams of Weare shares many views with Trump, but in 2016 she was running as a Libertarian for the U.S. Senate in Colorado.
Lewandowski said these races nationally could be too important to sit out.
“If someone else other than Bolduc wins this primary, we will win this Senate seat,” said Lewandowski, who had flirted with his own Senate bid.
“New Hampshire is ground zero when it comes to Republicans taking back control on Capitol Hill.”