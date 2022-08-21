Trump, Sununu endorsements could tip scale in N.H races
Gov. Chris Sununu said last week he could still endorse a Republican primary candidate for the U.S. Senate and in the 1st Congressional District. A top adviser said former President Donald Trump will pick sides in the Senate race for the nominee to face Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.

With 22 days to go before the state primary in New Hampshire, an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, Gov. Chris Sununu or both could win or lose all three federal races here.

Unfortunately, for some who are running, when it comes to the two most popular GOP figures in the state, not all candidates are created equal.

Top Trump adviser: He'll make a GOP pick for U.S. Senate in N.H.
