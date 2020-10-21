Residents in at least two New Hampshire communities have received anonymous letters threatening to burn down their homes because their yards contain signs supporting President Donald Trump, authorities said.
The letters, which are identical, were typed and mailed through the U.S. Postal Service.
The letters state, "Dear neighbor, you have been identified by our group as being a Trump supporter. Your address has been added into our database as a target for when we attack should Trump not concede the election. We recommend that you check your home insurance policy and make (sure) that it is current and that it has adequate coverage for fire damage. You have been given fair warning. Always remember that it was you that started this Civil War."
The letter goes on to state that recipients of the letter should be prepared to face the severe consequences of their "preemptive actions against democracy."
According to police, two residents in Brookline and two residents in Milford received the letter.
"This is still under investigation. We are working with the Milford Police Department, the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspector," said Chief William Quigley of the Brookline Police Department.
"The fact that somebody would have the gall to even put something like this out ... this tips the bucket. I have never heard of anything as blatantly foul as this," Quigley said.
The person or people responsible could face felony criminal threatening charges, according to Quigley, who said federal charges could also be a possibility because the letters were sent through the U.S. Postal Service.
The letters to the two Brookline residents were not placed in envelopes, but rather folded three times and taped along the edge. The address did not contain the residents' names, Quigley said.
The U.S. Postal Service has resources available to track where the letter was sent from, Quigley said.
He said police expect some problems during campaign season, mainly theft and vandalism of yard signs, but this is unusually worrisome.
The letters' recipients fear there could be some validity to the threats, said Quigley, who described them as being shaken up.
He said that as a precaution, Brookline police have added the two homes to their daily patrol routes.
"Some people might be getting these letters and just ignoring it due to the climate these days," said Capt. Shawn Pelletier of the Milford Police Department.
Milford police say they have had reports from two people who received the threatening letters. Additional complaints will be forwarded to the U.S. Postal Inspector, Pelletier said.
"They have been processed through the post office, at least that is what it appears," he said of the letters. "Obviously, with any threatening or criminal-threatening type of letter, we have to do some type of investigation and document it.
"The residents that received them are somewhat concerned. I don't know if they think it is actually going to happen or not. They are taking it seriously and we are as well."
Police are asking that anyone who has received similar letters please notify them so they can determine the extend of the situation.
On Wednesday, Reuters reported that a supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden received a similar threatening letter in Maryland, according to authorities.
Federal prosecutors charged a Maryland man with threatening Biden and running mate Kamala Harris in a letter left on the doorstep of a someone with a yard sign supporting their campaign.
James Dale Reed, 42, of Frederick, is accused of leaving the handwritten letter.
"We have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs," the letter said. "We are the ones with those scary guns, We are the ones your children have nightmares about ... When We capture Grandpa Biden We will all severely beat him to the point of death."
The letter also threatened an act of sexual violence against Harris.