Haley and Trump

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is among politicians in the state considering a presidential run. She served as U.N. ambassador under President Trump.  

 Calla Kessler/Washington Post

Advisers to Donald Trump have blanketed South Carolina Republican officials with pleading phone calls in recent weeks in an effort to drum up endorsements and attendees for the former president's first campaign swing of the 2024 cycle next week.

But the appeals have run headlong into a complicated new reality: Many of the state's lawmakers and political operatives, and even some of his previous supporters, are not ready to pick a presidential candidate.