MANCHESTER — President Donald Trump plans to deliver remarks during a campaign stop in Manchester on Friday, campaign officials announced Sunday.
The campaign stop will take place a day after Trump accepts his party’s nomination for president during the virtual Republican National Convention.
Trump is scheduled to speak from the PeriCohas Hangar near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport at 6 p.m. on Friday night, his campaign said in a statement. Doors will open to the public at 3 p.m.
Masks are required at the event and will be provided to all attendees, the Trump campaign said.
President Trump was scheduled to hold an event in Portsmouth on July 11, but the rally was postponed, with his campaign citing an impending tropical storm.
On July 10, the director of communications for the Trump 2020 campaign tweeted that the Portsmouth rally was going to be postponed due to Tropical Storm Fay. Local forecasters said the storm would miss the Granite State, and July 11 turned out to be a clear day.
Earlier this month, Trump said it was actually concerns over the coronavirus that led to the event being postponed.
In an interview with Axios, Trump was discussing his campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., and why he decided to conduct the rally amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump called the state “a very good area at the time” and said, “Oklahoma was doing very well as a state. It was almost free. It spiked a month later.”
During the interview, Trump said, “I canceled another one. I had to cancel it. We were going to have a great crowd in New Hampshire and I canceled it for the same reason.”
Friday’s rally marks the third campaign event President Trump will have hosted in New Hampshire within the past year.
The Trump campaign also held rallies on the eve of the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 10 and following his reelection kick off on Aug. 15, 2019. Those events were held at the SNHU Arena in Manchester.
New Hampshire Democratic Party spokesman Will Rasky released a statement Saturday saying New Hampshire voters are “tired” of the Trump “circus.”
“It doesn’t matter if New Hampshire voters are hearing it from Donald Trump over the airwaves at his chaos convention this week or from the Granite State itself the next day — voters can see right through his broken promises and are tired of the circus,” said Rasky. “Thanks to Trump’s failed and chaotic mismanagement, seniors will be left out to dry when he bankrupts Social Security, while thousands of Granite Staters risk losing their health care thanks to his constant work to repeal the Affordable Care Act. New Hampshire is ready to turn the page in November by firing Donald Trump and electing Joe Biden to restore real leadership to the White House.”
In June, Trump tweeted an endorsement in the Republican primary for New Hampshire’s first congressional district, throwing his support to Matt Mowers of Bedford over Matt Mayberry of Dover.
“I am looking forward to welcoming President Trump back to New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, and I am proud to have received his endorsement,” said Mowers in a statement issued Sunday. “The focus on our district and New Hampshire shows how important winning our state is to the President. Chris Pappas has focused on opposing President Trump every day he has been in office, voting with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time even when it puts New Hampshire law enforcement officers in danger. I look forward to winning New Hampshire with President Trump and working with him to defend New Hampshire police officers from Pelosi and the radical left.”
Democratic candidate for governor and Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes issued a statement Sunday claiming the Trump rally has the potential to become a “super-spreader event.”
“Many schools across New Hampshire are attempting to reopen in the next two weeks, with no public health standards or financial support from Governor Sununu,” said Feltes in a statement. “A rally this large with people packed together threatens public health and creates more uncertainty and more concern with schools about to reopen. Governor Sununu needs to stop putting Trump ahead of our public health and our schools. Governor Sununu has called himself a ‘Trump guy through and through,’ has said Trump rallies are like ‘rock concerts,’ and refused to issue any public health order whatsoever for the last planned Trump rally. Governor Sununu should protect public health, and for once, stand up to Trump and just say ‘No.’”
More information about how to register for free tickets is available at https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/president-donald-j-trump-delivers-remarks-from-new-hampshire-august-28.
PeriCohas Hangar is located at 202 Perimeter Road in Manchester, near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.