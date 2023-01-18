FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump holds rally in Florence, South Carolina

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Florence Regional Airport in Florence, South Carolina, U.S., March 12, 2022. 

 RANDALL HILL/REUTERS

Republican former President Donald Trump on Jan. 28 will make the first public appearance of his 2024 presidential run in the early voting state of South Carolina since announcing his candidacy in November, his campaign announced on Tuesday.

Two well-known South Carolina Republicans - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Trump's most loyal backers, and Governor Henry McMaster - will join Trump at the State House in Columbia as he unveils his campaign's state leadership team, according to the announcement.