MANCHESTER — Former President Trump will give a policy address on the economy in the Queen City later today while the campaign announces a series of endorsements from past and present elected officials and party leaders, according to sources close to the campaign.

Trump also will be taking questions from voters at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Manchester Hotel event this afternoon.

Jes King-Stringer of Amherst as Melania Trump as the line to get inside started early in the morning for former President Donald Trump's speech at DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester on Thursday.
A man dressed as Uncle Sam walks by as the line to get inside started early in the morning for former President Donald Trump's speech at DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester on Thursday.
Nick aka Corn Pop, president of Patriots With Attitude, from Augusta Maine, wears a large cowboy hat and uses a megaphone to fire up the crowd as the line to get inside started early in the morning for former President Donald Trump's speech at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester on Thursday.