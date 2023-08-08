Trump's 4th NH event is an overflow rally
Supporters of former President Donald Trump waiting for hours to get inside the Windham High School gymnasium; State Campaign Chairman Steve Stepanek said an estimated, 2,500 saw the speech.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

WINDHAM — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday vowed to end New Hampshire’s distinction as the only one of the continental 48 states without a full-service hospital for veterans.

During an overflow rally at Windham High School, Trump showed off his New Hampshire “Veterans for Trump” Coalition and listed a series of reforms he would seek, some of which would undo changes President Joe Biden made after he took office in 2020.

A member of the audience turns to take a video of the crowd as former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Windham, New Hampshire, U.S., August 8, 2023. REUTERS/Reba Saldanha
Joe Fortier, a Londonderry cook, cradles Blake, his 4-month-old son wearing a Trump onesie while Fortier's partner, Julie Dodge, left takes her own picture. 
The crowd cheers as former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally in Windham, New Hampshire, U.S., August 8, 2023. REUTERS/Reba Saldanha
