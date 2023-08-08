WINDHAM — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday vowed to end New Hampshire’s distinction as the only one of the continental 48 states without a full-service hospital for veterans.
During an overflow rally at Windham High School, Trump showed off his New Hampshire “Veterans for Trump” Coalition and listed a series of reforms he would seek, some of which would undo changes President Joe Biden made after he took office in 2020.
Trump said he would pay for the new hospital here by canceling Biden's plans to give back pay of about $200 million to 5,000 workers in the Department of Veterans Affairs who Trump let go.
“I will ask Congress to take every penny of those funds to finally build a brand-new, state-of-the-art VA hospital right here in the great state of New Hampshire,” Trump said.
“No longer will New Hampshire be the only (continental) state in America without a full-service VA facility.”
Like New Hampshire, Alaska and Hawaii have "medical centers” and satellite clinics in those states, according to the VA.
Former Republican State Committee Executive Director Fergus Cullen, a Trump critic, questioned Trump’s commitment.
“So why didn’t he do when he was President? (It’s) not like this is a new issue,” Cullen responded on social media.
Trump hit all the highlights of his Make America Great Again themes in more than 80 minutes of remarks, delivered in a sweltering basketball gym without air conditioning.
“It’s like 120 degrees in here,” Trump said, at one point scolding the media for the stifling indoor climate.
Trump said he would eradicate veteran homelessness and condemned Biden for allowing taxpayer money to be used to put up illegal immigrants in hotel rooms.
“It is a national scandal that Joe Biden has spent nearly $1 billion to house illegal aliens and foreign migrants in expensive luxury hotels while more than 33,000 Americans who have served this nation in uniform go homeless on our streets,” Trump said.
Trump said he would bring back the Veterans Accountability Act, which he used to eliminate 10,000 VA jobs.
If elected, Trump said he would ban the VA from “wasting money” to fund transgender surgeries or sex change procedures.
Trump said he slashed VA wait times by more than 33%, and a record 92% of veterans said they were satisfied with their care.
“In a few short years, we turned the VA from a national embarrassment to a national example of devotion, service and loyalty to the American veteran,” Trump said.
“Joe Biden has been a disaster for America’s veterans.”
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said if Trump becomes the GOP nominee, he’ll lose for the third straight time in New Hampshire.
“It’s pretty poetic that Donald Trump — who famously presided over the worst jobs record since the Great Depression — is visiting during the same week we’re celebrating President Biden’s accomplishments that Donald Trump can only dream of,” said Buckley, referring to Biden administration actions to cap prescription drug prices and bring back manufacturing jobs.
“What does Trump have to show for himself? A tax law that created new incentives to ship manufacturing jobs overseas, repeated attempts to gut Granite Staters’ Social Security and Medicare, and a dangerous anti-abortion record that he’s itching to parlay into a national abortion ban if he’s elected.”
Candidates around the state
Tuesday was a busy day on the Granite State campaign trail, with three former GOP governors and 2024 Trump rivals hosting their own events in the first-in-the-nation primary state.
Former South Carolina Gov. and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley starred in her own town hall forum in Hudson, ex-Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave remarks in Hanover, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had a town hall forum at Colby-Sawyer College in New London.
Gov. Chris Sununu will appear at a Christie town hall forum Wednesday night in Salem.
During a radio talk show interview early Tuesday, Haley said voters are weary of the legal drama surrounding Trump.
“Once these debates start and once we start talking on issues, my hope is we get things back on track,” Haley said.
Former Vice President Mike Pence reached the 40,000-donor hurdle to become the eighth GOP candidate on stage for the first debate, Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.
Trump supporters responded with loud “boos” and a few yelled “traitor” when speakers mentioned Pence before Trump appeared.
Trump playfully asked the audience if he should attend the debate. Most gave the idea a thumbs-down.
“Some people say yes but it doesn’t make sense to do it because you are leading by so much, but they like it for entertainment value,” Trump said.
As Trump completed his fourth campaign visit to the state, his lead in the polls held firm. A New Hampshire Journal survey had Trump at 43%, with 9% each for Christie and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
In that poll, 62% of likely New Hampshire GOP primary voters said they would vote for Trump after a felony conviction and 57% would vote for him if he got jail time for his federal crimes.
Trump: Indictments help
Trump joked that his three federal indictments have failed to hurt him politically.
“One more indictment and I think this election is over,” Trump quipped.
Trump took aim at federal prosecutors who asked a federal judge earlier this week to prevent him from speaking about the Jan. 6 indictment case.
“Oh, I can’t go to Iowa or I can’t go to New Hampshire because I’m sitting in a courtroom on bull++++,” Trump said.
The crowd responded by chanting “B.S.”
Joe Fortier, a cook from Londonderry, said most voters believe the Biden Justice Department is using these charges in an attempt to take Trump off the campaign trail.
“I don’t think they have a thing on him or they would have put him in jail by now. They waited two years before even starting this,” Fortier said.
“The American people aren’t buying into this whole crooked prosecution.”
Former U.S. Sen. Bob Smith, R-N.H., said voters should appreciate how Trump has endured an unprecedented onslaught from federal prosecutors.
“No one can imagine the harassment and crap he has gone through for us,” Smith said.
“I’m not a young man. I’ve supported a lot of candidates for president and this guy is the best without a doubt.”