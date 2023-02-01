FILE PHOTO: Trump hosts New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago resort, in Palm Beach, Florida

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced a third run for the presidency in 2024, speaks at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 31, 2022.

 MARCO BELLO/REUTERS

When Donald Trump attacked early voting in New Hampshire on Saturday, he was speaking to an audience that was excited to hear the message. Others aren't so sure.

Republican officials in the state, one of only four that don't offer early in-person voting, applauded after Trump lamented its expansion since 2020, vowing that "someday" the U.S. would "be back to doing it the way it's supposed to be: one-day voting."