Several Republican presidential rivals had differing reactions to the latest indictment against Trump, charging him with federal crimes linked to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol. Here, GOP candidate Nikki Haley recently delivered a foreign policy speech on China.
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said the indictment of former President Donald Trump regarding the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol threatens to turn the U.S. into a “banana republic” where the police state is used to take out political competition.
Nikki Haley said she’s “tired of commenting” on it. Mike Pence said it’s a legitimate criminal inquiry. Vivek Ramaswamy said it’s turning America into a “banana republic.”
Donald Trump’s 2024 Republican presidential opponents offered a broad spectrum of views on the day the former president made an historic appearance in court to plead not guilty to criminal conspiracy charges relating to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his conduct during the riot on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Those three candidates and others appeared with Jack Heath and Rob Carson on a “Primary Primer” segment Thursday on the Pulse of New Hampshire network of radio stations.
Haley, a former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, said the public has grown weary of Trump’s legal woes.
“Like most Americans, I am tired of commenting on every Trump drama. I can’t remember if this is the third or fourth indictment,” Haley began.
“We should be focusing on how we deal with China, closing the southern border, getting our economy back on its feet. Putting a 77-year-old in prison doesn’t solve any of that.”
This was the third criminal indictment of Trump since the 2020 election. In a civil case last spring, a jury awarded a columnist $5 million in damages for sexual abuse and defamation after she claimed Trump raped her in the 1980s.
Haley said Trump was not blameless for what happened on Jan. 6.
“I have also said Donald Trump bears some responsibility for this, but Trump didn’t storm the Capitol. It is not a crime to say you thought you won the election,” Haley said.
This latest indictment makes numerous references to former Vice President Pence and his open defiance of Trump’s demand that he use his authority to overturn the election.
“I can’t say whether the government can make a criminal case. The president, like every American, is entitled to the presumption of innocence,” Pence said.
“What I do know is on Jan. 6 and the days before, President Trump was wrong. I had no right to change the election. He demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution, and I always will.”
Despite that dispute, Pence said he has attacked the Justice Department under President Joe Biden for launching political prosecutions.
During Trump’s term in office, Pence said the “phony Russian hoax” cost him $500,000 in legal fees over a two-year period.
“I am going to clean house of the entire seventh floor of the DOJ,” Pence said.
Biotech billionaire Ramaswamy has been one of Trump’s strongest defenders, vowing that if elected, he would pardon the former president.
He accused Biden of mobilizing a federal police state to eliminate Trump from the competition.
“We do not want to become a country where we are a banana republic. The same shoe will fit the other party in the future if we allow this,” Ramaswamy said.
“This is the stuff of a national divorce, and I don’t want to see us get there.”
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said Biden’s allies timed these indictments to drown out bad news for Biden.
In recent weeks, the national debt rating has dropped and Biden has come under fire for car pollution regulations that would force more Americans to purchase electric vehicles.
“Everyone is talking about the indictments,” Burgum said. “Who loves all this indictment talk? Joe Biden.”
The candidates also diverged over whether Trump should attend the first GOP presidential debate, scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.
Trump has suggested he is likely to skip the first few debates given the huge lead he has in polls over all his opponents.
“If you are trying to earn the support of the people in the Granite State, you have to show up,” Haley said.
‘I think Donald Trump needs to be on the debate stage. You can’t criticize Biden for not debating (Robert F.) Kennedy. You have to show up — this is a different race.”
Ramaswamy said Trump is free to do what he wishes, and not having the frontrunner on stage may give him and others more exposure.
“That’s his choice. I would like to see him at some point on the debate stage,” Ramaswamy said.
“I fully expect he will show up later in the process, and I am certainly fine if he skips the first several.”