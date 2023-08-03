Pence said Trump was 'wrong,' he had no authority to overturn election
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Trump was wrong to assert he had any authority to overturn the 2020 election.

Nikki Haley said she’s “tired of commenting” on it. Mike Pence said it’s a legitimate criminal inquiry. Vivek Ramaswamy said it’s turning America into a “banana republic.”

Donald Trump’s 2024 Republican presidential opponents offered a broad spectrum of views on the day the former president made an historic appearance in court to plead not guilty to criminal conspiracy charges relating to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his conduct during the riot on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said the indictment of former President Donald Trump regarding the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol threatens to turn the U.S. into a “banana republic” where the police state is used to take out political competition.