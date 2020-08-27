President Donald Trump has changed the location for his rally Friday evening in New Hampshire from Manchester to Londonderry.
The rally was scheduled to be held at the PeriCohas Hangar near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, but on Thursday Trump’s campaign announced it was moved to a different hanger nearby, Pro Star Aviation on Kelly Avenue, in Londonderry. The time is still set at 6 p.m. Friday, with doors set to open to the public at 3 p.m.
The campaign stop will take place a day after Trump accepts his party’s nomination for president during the virtual Republican National Convention Thursday night.
Masks are required at the event and will be provided to all attendees, the Trump campaign said.
President Trump was scheduled to hold an event in Portsmouth on July 11, but the rally was postponed, with his campaign citing an impending tropical storm.
Friday’s rally marks the third campaign event President Trump will have hosted in New Hampshire within the past year.
The Trump campaign also held rallies on the eve of the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 10 and following his reelection kick off on Aug. 15, 2019. Those events were held at the SNHU Arena in Manchester.
More information about how to register for free tickets is available at bit.ly/3jpbwSN.
Pro Star Aviation is located at 5 Kelly Avenue in Londonderry, near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
The Union Leader has reached out to the Trump campaign requesting information on why the location of the rally was moved.