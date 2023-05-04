Former U.S. President Donald Trump raises his fist

Former U.S. President Donald Trump raises his fist as he arrives on stage to speak about education policy at the Adler Theatre in Davenport, Iowa on March 13, 2023.  

 Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Donald Trump is calling game on the Republican presidential primary before voting even starts, as his campaign adopts a general election posture aimed at President Joe Biden.

The former president’s large early lead over Ron DeSantis and other rivals is allowing him to pivot toward Biden. It also gives him leeway to pummel DeSantis before the Florida governor can even officially announce his bid and ensure there’s no oxygen for any other candidate.

Former U.S. President Trump visits Ireland

Trump supporter Paul Markham carries a U.S flag, at Trump International Golf Links course, ahead of a visit by Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, in Doonbeg, Ireland, May 3, 2023. 