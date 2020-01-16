DERRY — Hawaii Congresswoman and Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard kicked off a two-week tour of the state with stops in Derry and Goffstown.
Unifying the country was the central theme of Gabbard’s talk Wednesday at a town hall meeting with about 130 people at Derry’s Pinkerton Academy. Aside from emphasizing her military service, she talked about forging a coalition that extends to Republicans, Libertarians and Independents.
Gabbard touted her own bipartisan efforts during her seven years in the House, such as passing a bill for helping severely wounded veterans. Gabbard said it is all about listening to people and building relationships with other House members, especially Republicans. She said it’s sad that friendships and families have broken apart over divisive politics.
“We stop listening to each other, we stop understanding each other,” Gabbard said.
Gabbard criticized the Trump administration for ramping up hostilities with Iran, even before the killing of General Qasem Soleimani, by designating the Iranian Republican Guard as a terrorist organization and withdrawing from the Iran Nuclear Agreement.
“We are in a very dangerous place,” Gabbard said.
She said she would favor taking diplomatic steps to begin negotiations to work out differences with Iranian leadership and offer to lift sanctions in exchange for concessions.
Derry resident and retired U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Jim Goss said he’s leaning toward Gabbard because of her military experience.
“I think she has something to offer,” he said.
But he said his decision is a toss-up between her and the other military veteran in the field, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The town hall was hosted by the Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and the Derry Village Rotary Club.
At the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College on Thursday, Gabbard again touted her efforts to build a multi-partisan coalition.
She told the audience at the latest edition of “Politics Unplugged” that her experience as a veteran and consensus-builder gives her a unique ability to defeat President Donald Trump in November.
“I’m really proud and inspired by the diversity of our campaign events and the people that support our campaign,” she said. “People who bring a lot of different ideas to the forefront, but who are interested in working together to begin healing the divides in our country and really bring in a new era of leadership that puts country first.”
Gabbard also answered questions on gun violence, affordable housing and college debt, emphasizing bipartisan solutions.