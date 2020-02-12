CONCORD — New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary turnout set a record for an election in which an incumbent president was on the ballot.
“Both parties really have something to crow about. They both showed amazing turnouts,” Secretary of State Bill Gardner said during an interview.
A total of 457,040 ballots were cast, blowing away the previous high for an election in which an incumbent president was seeking a second term.
The previous high was in 2012, when 311,266 voted while President Barack Obama was running for reelection.
Both major political parties made history this week.
The crowded Democratic field produced the highest New Hampshire turnout for any party, with 300,622 ballots cast.
That broke the previous record of 288,672 set in 2008, when Obama first faced off against fellow U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton.
The GOP turnout record of 287,653 votes was set in 2016, when President Donald Trump thumped a large primary field.
“What a victory for New Hampshire. Unlike any other state, we give these candidates a look and we don’t let anyone tell us how to vote,” said House Speaker Stephen Shurtleff, D-Penacook and a supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden, who finished a distant fifth.
“I can’t be more proud of our voters.”
Meanwhile, more took ballots for a sitting president’s party than in any primary in history.
Trump finished with 129,734 votes, crushing the previous high for a president, Democrat Bill Clinton, who received 76,797 in 1996.
Trump waltzed to victory over former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld who got less than 9 percent of the total vote.
Reagan still in the record books
One record still stands.
The late President Ronald Reagan received an all-time high 86% of the vote in his 1984 primary. Thanks to all the write-ins and votes for also-ran candidates, Trump’s total Tuesday was just under 83%.
Republican Party Chairman Steve Stepanek of Bristol could hardly contain his excitement.
“We are on the way to turning New Hampshire red again,” Stepanek said Wednesday morning. “This is an absolutely incredible showing.”
His counterpart, Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley, saw it differently.
Buckley said he believed the high turnout in Tuesday’s primary showed enthusiasm among Democratic voters — as well as independents and Republicans who wanted to vote against President Donald Trump.
“Of the several hundred thousand that turned out, Donald Trump was checked off by about 28 percent,” Buckley said
The only two primaries whose vote totals exceed this one were 2008 and 2016, when no incumbent was running and both parties’ races were competitive. The total turnout broke 500,000 voters in both those contests.
Tuesday’s final outcome was 35,000 more than the 420,000 Gardner had predicted. He undershot slightly in both races.
Gardner visited many polling places Tuesday.
“What was striking to me was there were no lines, no long delays, but all the election officials reported to me the same thing, that it was steady throughout the day,” Gardner said.
In the Democratic race, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (25.4%) scored a victory of just under 4,000 votes over former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (24.1%).
Third-place finisher and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (19.9%) ended up trailing Buttigieg by just under 14,000 votes.
Meanwhile two of the early front-runners, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (9.1%) and former Vice President Joe Biden (8.3%) failed to hit double digits, with each earning less than half what Klobuchar had. Sanders ran strong statewide, but Buttigieg still won three of the 10 counties — Belknap in the Lakes Region, Carroll further north and Rockingham County in the southeast.
James Merrill, a longtime Republican strategist who helped run both of Mitt Romney’s New Hampshire primary campaigns, said conventional wisdom was a record turnout would mean Sanders would widen his victory margin. Instead it gave Sanders the smallest win for a Democratic presidential candidate in recent New Hampshire primary history.
“Any win is a win and congrats to Bernie, but I think New Hampshire exposed some of his weaknesses,” Merrill said.
“All the late vote went away from him to Amy or to Pete. I think they were not signing up for his agenda because Bernie had pushed it too far to the left.”
Liberal groups claim role in turnout boost
Liberal groups said they mobilized young voters to get to the polls. That helped Sanders win Durham, home to the University of New Hampshire, and Buttigieg who won Hanover, home base for Dartmouth College.
“Young voters were fired up, informed, and became the margin of victory in last night’s tight primary contest,” said Brian Rogers, NextGen New Hampshire state director. “Young voters have the power to swing elections in New Hampshire. As they continue to mobilize around elections in record numbers, we’ll continue seeing progress ending climate change and improving access to affordable higher education and healthcare.”
The liberal Sunrise Movement, which supported Sanders, claimed a role in his close win.
“We have decided that our guiding issues are the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and Free College for All, because we think those are the policies that young people need to really thrive in this country,” said Josie Pinto, regional organizer for the New Hampshire Youth Movement and Sunrise Movement. “Senator Sanders is not only the strongest but the most consistent on the issues.”
Gardner said more will be known about college town voting in a few days, once his office tallies the number of new voters who registered at the polls Tuesday.
The turnout percentage will be confirmed once Gardner’s staff completes the updated number of registered voters.
”I don’t think the registered voter total changed dramatically,” Gardner added.
”We’ll have the write-ins total on Thursday and it’s clear there were some big numbers, thousands of them, in both parties.”
Union Leader Reporter Josie Albertson-Grove contributed to this report.