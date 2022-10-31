Jeremy Kauffman, the Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate, was suspended from Twitter last week just as Elon Musk took over the social media giant, but it’s unclear what message got the Manchester entrepreneur in trouble.

Twitter suspended Kaufmann, who frequently sends out controversial tweets, at some point on Oct. 27 or 28. His feed has had no new material since then, and according to a Twitter notice sent to Kauffman, he won’t have access to his account for about seven days since the offensive tweet was sent.