Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.,

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., led the effort on the Electoral Count Act proposal.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

The Senate will hold a hearing Aug. 3 on the bill that Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., unveiled last week to address the vulnerabilities in the law revealed by former President Donald Trump's failed attempts to remain in power after he lost the 2020 election.

The long-awaited legislation would update the Electoral Count Act, the ambiguous and confusing 1887 law that governs the process of certifying presidential elections. It's a compromise between nine Republicans and seven Democrats that its backers hope will win enough support to overcome a filibuster.