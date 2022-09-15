NH GOP pushes need to break up D.C. delegation
Buy Now

Republican National Chair Ronna McDaniel stands with GOP nominees for governor and federal offices at the close of the party's unity breakfast in Concord Thursday.

CONCORD — Democratic and Republican Party leaders hosted dueling unity events Thursday, both insisting they will have the momentum to win big in the midterm elections.

The theme of the GOP breakfast at the Grappone Conference Center here was to try to bust up the all-Democratic congressional delegation and to make Gov. Chris Sununu the first Republican in state history to win a fourth two-year term.

Democratic unity theme was to take back State House
Buy Now

State Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye, Democratic nominee for governor, fired up the partisan troops at the Democratic unity event outside the Legislative Office Building Thursday.